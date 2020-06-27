Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Down to $6.78

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.02, but opened at $6.78. Macy’s shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 33,087,383 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra lowered their price target on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Get Macy's alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. Research analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 739.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.