Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,403,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,999 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,837,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,496,000 after acquiring an additional 936,838 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,648,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,079,000 after acquiring an additional 811,306 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after acquiring an additional 725,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

