Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Markel were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,029.00.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $907.86 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $909.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,045.76.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,453,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.