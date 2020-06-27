Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Markel by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Markel by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $907.86 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $909.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,045.76.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,029.00.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora J. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $822.82 per share, for a total transaction of $822,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,078.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

