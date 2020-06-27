Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.14, but opened at $17.57. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 2,655,569 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,762,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,542,000 after buying an additional 79,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 504.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3,349.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 623,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.38). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. Research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

