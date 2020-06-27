McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Reduced by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 39.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,113 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $4,944,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.20.

McKesson stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.68. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,063 shares of company stock worth $1,942,934. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

