Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,912 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 429.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $76.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.98. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

