Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,282 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $229.26 on Friday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $334.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.67 and its 200-day moving average is $270.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.31.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

