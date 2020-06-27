Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 32,480 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 115.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,330.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $45.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.