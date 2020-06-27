Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 4,844 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 307.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,494,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,948,000 after purchasing an additional 363,498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 471.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 307,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 283,514 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $25,304,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $172.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.27 and a 200-day moving average of $175.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.69.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

