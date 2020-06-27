Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 8,908 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in OGE Energy by 71.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OGE. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

