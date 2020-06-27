Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 942 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $166.36 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $115.36 and a twelve month high of $200.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

