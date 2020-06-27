Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,489 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nomura were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 11.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,648,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after acquiring an additional 700,271 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Nomura by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,636,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 616,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nomura by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,739,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 157,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 279,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NMR opened at $4.49 on Friday. Nomura Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 11.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Nomura raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomura has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

