Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 10,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

GOLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Capital cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.02.

NYSE GOLF opened at $33.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $37.12.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

