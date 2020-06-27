Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,489 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nomura were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 14.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,648,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after buying an additional 700,271 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the first quarter worth $117,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nomura by 25.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. Nomura Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $5.41.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 11.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NMR. Nomura raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomura has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.