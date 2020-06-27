Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,346 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,772 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 331,619 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $125,316,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,099 shares of the airline’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,978 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,369 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.26. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

