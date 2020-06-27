Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,084 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 622.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 64.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Prologis by 73.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $89.83 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.