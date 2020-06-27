Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 4,111 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 147.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,395,000 after acquiring an additional 192,198 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,463,000 after acquiring an additional 227,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,013,000 after acquiring an additional 45,786 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,306,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,164,000 after acquiring an additional 76,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,299 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

NYSE AMP opened at $147.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

