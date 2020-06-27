Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,341 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,128,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584,876 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,958,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,903,000 after buying an additional 2,377,638 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,755,000. Aozora Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $94,928,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,208,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,676 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $95.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

