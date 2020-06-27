Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 143.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $122.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

