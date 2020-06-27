Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $142.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.69 and its 200 day moving average is $137.09. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $101.87 and a twelve month high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

