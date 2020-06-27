Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Athene were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Athene by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Athene by 8,332.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.86 million. Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATH shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

In other Athene news, insider Grant Kvalheim bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

