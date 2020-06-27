Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Stephens lowered shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

NYSE GPC opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.78. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

