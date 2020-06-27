Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,341 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 56,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,755,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $95.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.