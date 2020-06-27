Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,627.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $166.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.97. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $115.36 and a 52 week high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

