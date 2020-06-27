Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,212,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 174,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 233.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 126,646 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

