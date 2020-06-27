Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 348.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 116.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $72,911,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,495,320. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

