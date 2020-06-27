Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $207,759,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 121.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 109,942 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $72,911,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,495,320 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

AMD opened at $50.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

