Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.49.

