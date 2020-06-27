Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $112.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

