Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $627,000 Position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,172 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Post were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 747.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,860,000 after buying an additional 111,067 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Post by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,850.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POST opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.23. Post Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $112.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average is $96.23.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). Post had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

