Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,361 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $11,044,811,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,795,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,519,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,419,000 after purchasing an additional 206,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,963,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,817,000 after purchasing an additional 72,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.0% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,894,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,946,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the period. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.90. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

