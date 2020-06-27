Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 380.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,830,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $30,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.28.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $836.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

