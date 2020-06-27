Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $653,000 Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,885,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,213,000 after buying an additional 939,784 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 214,104.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,190,000 after buying an additional 663,723 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 55.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,468,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,128,000 after acquiring an additional 523,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $39,148,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $30,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SWX opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $92.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

