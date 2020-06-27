Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $658,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,559 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.

WY stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

