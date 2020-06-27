Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $672,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 477,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,867,000 after buying an additional 58,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CarMax by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,053,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,691,000 after purchasing an additional 200,720 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $3,455,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,716.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,785 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,608. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

NYSE KMX opened at $86.58 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

