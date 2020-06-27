Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SAP were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,728,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $853,987,000 after buying an additional 73,849 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,503,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,467,000 after acquiring an additional 248,827 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of SAP by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,514,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,397,000 after acquiring an additional 192,996 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,267,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 73,486 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $137.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.97. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $143.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. SAP’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

