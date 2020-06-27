Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $685,000 Stock Position in AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 101.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,801 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AEGON were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in AEGON in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AEGON in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AEGON in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in AEGON in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in AEGON by 31.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AEGON alerts:

AEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut AEGON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AEGON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of AEGON stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. AEGON has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.