Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $224,353,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,661 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,060,000 after purchasing an additional 595,282 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 548.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,139,000 after purchasing an additional 569,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,573.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 574,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 558,607 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,752. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Raymond James reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $125.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.94 and a 200-day moving average of $109.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $138.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

