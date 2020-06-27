Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shopify were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 102.5% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $910.00 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $928.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $780.22 and a 200-day moving average of $539.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $805.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $866.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.92.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

