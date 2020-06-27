Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $741,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 81.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shopify were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Shopify by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Shopify by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Shopify by 20.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in Shopify by 4.0% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $866.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $805.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.92.

NYSE SHOP opened at $910.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $780.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $928.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.