Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $774,000 Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGEE stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGEE shares. BidaskClub lowered MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.