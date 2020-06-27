Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $775,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,547,000 after buying an additional 993,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,864,000 after buying an additional 886,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,031,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,594,000 after buying an additional 199,878 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,114,000 after buying an additional 467,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,749,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,372,000 after buying an additional 73,474 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $623,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,711.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,935 shares of company stock worth $2,888,093. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $33.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.94.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

