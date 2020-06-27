Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $971,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,935 shares of company stock worth $2,888,093 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $33.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.94.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

