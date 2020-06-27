Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $812,000 Holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CONMED were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in CONMED in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 105.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $813,556.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CONMED from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CONMED from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

CNMD opened at $66.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average of $85.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.85 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. CONMED’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

