Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $817,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 24.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

NYSE ETR opened at $91.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average is $109.79. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

