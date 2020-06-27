Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $817,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at $2,507,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 88.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at $119,365,000. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.6% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at $12,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

Shares of ETR opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.79.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

