Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 307.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,640,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total transaction of $380,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,260. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $172.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.94. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.69.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

