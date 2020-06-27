Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $839,000 Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9,350.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,198,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,268,000 after buying an additional 2,175,335 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 600.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,102,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 1,802,253 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,065 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 68.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,014,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBVA opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

