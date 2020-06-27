Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 167.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ciena were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 2,121.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Ciena by 15.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $448,460.00. Insiders sold a total of 35,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,385 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

